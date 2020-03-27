Envoy Lauds Turkey’s Private Sector Best Practices

Zambia’s Ambassador to Turkey, H.E. Dr Joseph Chilengi has called for close collaboration between the Zambian private sector and their Turkish counterparts to further strengthen the existing warm bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr. Chilengi said Turkey had over 330 industrial zones in all the provinces of the country from which Zambia could learn best practices.

“These industrial zones have created jobs for the youths and wealth for the country,” Dr. Chilengi said.

He said there was need to reorganise the Zambian private sector by promoting establishment of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in all the districts of the country.

“In Turkey, all private sector organisations are by law members of Chambers of Commerce and Industry while in Zambia it is voluntary,” Dr. Chilengi said.

Source: Weekly Dispatch. Embassy Of The Republic Of Zambia, Turkey.

