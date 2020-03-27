First Line Measures Implemented By Minister Of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu

K57 Million Epidermic Preparedness Fund under the Ministry of Health.
K659 Million for Contigency and Response Plan under the Disaster Managent and Mitigation Unit(DMMU).
Mobilise Funds through local and international stakeholders. Apply to World Bank and IMF, from the COVID-19 Support facility
Release K2.5 Billion to reduce domestic arrears owed to domestic suppliers of goods and services, pension arrears for pensioners and retirees.
K140 million to local contractors in the road sector.
TAX RELIEF
Suspend excise duty on imported ethanol, alcohol-based sanitizers and related medicine.
Ease process of claim of VAT Refunds on imported spare parts, lubricants and stationary
Suspend import duties on importation of concentrates in the Mining sector.
Suspend export duty on precious metals and crocodile skins.
USE OF DIGITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES
No charges for money transfers for person-to-person electronic money transfers.
Agents dealing with small-scale farmers to handle more transactions and less limits in the Agriculture sector.
Reduce processing fees for the Real Time Gross Settlement System for banks.
Reduce provision requirements for bank loans
Encourage retail chains and supermarkets to buy local products.
3 Comments
Nshilinama
Working government retirees now will have something after many years waiting thanks to. Jesus amen
CR
GOVMENT AND YOU RULERS OF THIS WORLD HAV SEEN.LUNGU RESPECT GOD STARTING FROM TODAY AND REPENT ALL YOUR WRONGS U HAV DONE TO OUR COUNTRY GOD CAN NOT BE HAPPI WITH FOOLISH THINGS YOU’RE DOING U LEADERS OF THIS WORLD.IM TELLING U WERE SURFFERING IN OUR COMMUNITIES WERE LIVING WITHOUT EATING ANYTHING CAN GOD GOING TO FEEL HAPPI WITH OUR SURFFERINGS YOUR CHILDRENS THERE PLAYING ALWASY WITH MONEY BUT PEOPLE WHO VOTED FOR YOU THERE SURFFERING NO FOODS,MONEY,JOBS,PRICE OF MEALE MEALS IS HIGH AND OTHER GOODS AND SERVICES.WERE CRYING TO THE LORD THAT LORD ANSWER OUR SURFFERINGS AND GOD WAS HEARING OUR CRYINGS AND WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY ALL OVER THE WORLD ITS A PUNISHMENT FOR U LEADERS AND THE SINNERS OF THIS WORLD.ME IM NOT FEARFULL WITH THIS VIRUS I NO THAT GOD WILL PROTECT ME HE HAS BEEN PROTECTING ME IN MY CHALLENGES MY LAST WORDS I SAY U LEADERS RESPECT GOD FIRST FEAR HIM AND LEARN TO NOW HOW TO HELP PEOPLE WHO ARE SUFFERING PEOPLE HAVE SUFFERED ALOT FROM LEADERS OF THIS WORLD
CR
