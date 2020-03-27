Government Releases K2.5Bn In The Face Of Covid-19 Threat

Government has spelled out an economic plan amidst the outbreak of Coronavirus which is paralyzing business, with K700 million likely to be spent to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has revealed during a press briefing in Lusaka today that government has also set up an Epidemic Preparedness Fund under the Ministry of Health amounting to K57 million.

Dr. Ng’andu said Cabinet approved a COVID-19 Contingency and Response Plan with a budget of K659 million under the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit adding that the Government has started mobilizing funds through the budget and engagement with various local and international stakeholders.

He said government will release K2.5 billion to support the easing of liquidity in the face of the adverse effects of COVID-19.

He said this is in order to reduce domestic arrears owed to domestic suppliers of goods and services, outstanding arrears to pensioners under Public Service Pension Fund and retirees under Ministry of Justice as well as outstanding third-party arrears and other employee related commitments.

The Minister said K140 million will be released in addition to pay local contractors in the road sector.

On tax relief, the Minister said in order to provide relief to businesses, Government will:

(1) Suspend excise duty on imported ethanol for use in alcohol-based sanitisers and other medicine related activities subject to guidelines to be issued by ZRA;

(2) Remove provisions of SI 90 relating to claim of VAT on imported spare parts, lubricants and stationery to ease pressure on companies;

(3) Suspend import duties on the importation of concentrates in the mining sector to ease pressure on the sector; and

(4) Suspend export duty on precious metals and crocodile skin.

On financial sector measures, the Minister said the government, as announced by the Bank of Zambia has taken a number of measures to encourage the use of digital financial services.

“These measures are aimed at preventing the spread of the disease by minimizing person to person contact in conducting financial transactions, decongesting banks and reducing the use of cash. The measures are as follows:

(1) Waived charges for person to person electronic money transfers of up to K150. These transactions are now free of charge;

(2) Revised upwards transactions and balance limits for individuals, small scale farmer and enterprises. The limits by agents have been revised upwards to give agents more float to deal with transactions. This is made to decongest banks;

(3) Removed the transaction and balance limits on agents and corporate wallets; and

(4) Reduced the processing fees for Real Time Gross Settlement System,” Dr. Ng’andu said.

He has therefore urged businesses and organisations to take advantage of these revisions or measures by adopting mobile money and other electronic forms to pay for goods and services to safeguard against or reduce the possibility of spreading the disease.

The Minister said government will issue a Statutory Instrument for Classification and Provisioning of Loans Directives to encourage financial service providers to provide relief to the private sector and facilitate long term lending to productive sectors of the economy. We except the Banking Sector to pass on these benefits to their clients.

On business continuity, Dr. Ng’andu said with regard to the Single Treasury Account, the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) and Payroll Management and Establishment Control (PMEC), government has put in place measures to enable continuity of its operations by making it possible for officers to work remotely.

He added that in view of the anticipated difficulties in importing various consumer goods, there is now an opportunity to work with major retail outlets in building domestic value chains that will encourage the sell of domestically produced goods in our major supermarkets.

He mentioned that the Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry working with his ministry will engage the major retail outlets to ensure that the process begins in earnest.

Meanwhile, the minister disclosed that COVID-19 has had a big impact on the Zambian Economy.

The Minister said the Kwacha has depreciated by more than 20% to around K17.50 per US dollar following the deterioration in the terms of trade from the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of the decline in copper prices.

He said the mining and tourism sectors will also be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the specific case of tourism, disruptions in international air transport from the United States of America, Europe, Asia and within Africa have had an adverse effect on tourist arrivals. Although the reduction in international air traffic arrivals was only 5 percent in the first two months of the year compared to last year, it is anticipated that there will be a sharper decline in March and the months to come.

This follows an increase in the number of cancellations on pre-booked tour packages coupled with travel restrictions and lock downs in other jurisdictions. Emirates Airlines, RwandAir and South African Airways have suspended flights into Zambia while other carriers have scaled down the number of flights into the country,” Dr Ng’andu said.

“Consequently, some hotels and lodges have already reported significant reductions in bed occupancy rates, to less than 20 percent from an average of 50 percent for the same period last year. Based on current information, occupancy rates are expected to decline further. In addition, closure and restricted operating hours are also affecting the operations of various businesses. This has drastically reduced both tax and non-tax revenue and is posing a challenge to employment in the sector. As alluded to earlier, copper prices have declined by 23 percent to US$4,754 per metric tonne as at 25th March, 2020 from US$6,165 per metric tonne in January 2020. This represents a reduction of about US$1,400 per tonne. Consequently, copper export earnings are expected to decline substantially by more than US$1 billion in 2020 if the situation persists. It follows, therefore, that mineral royalty tax collection will decline.”

He said the annual inflation is projected to remain above the target range of 6-8 percent.

“Inflation as announced by the Zambia Statistical Agency yesterday for the month of March stood at 14 percent. Food inflation, exchange rate depreciation, the effects of electricity and petroleum price adjustments have led to the increase in overall inflation. More recently, panic buying particularly of essential commodities such as mealie meal has a potential of further increasing inflation. We encourage businesses and retail outlets to avoid taking advantage of the pandemic to distort prices and therefore worsen the inflation spiral,” Dr. Ng’andu said.

