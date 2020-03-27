Sex Workers In SA Petition President For Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Credit: News24

Sex workers in South Africa have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to add them to the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme because they have also been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic. They said they can’t fend for themselves because they’re currently out of business.

This was made known in a joint statement by the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) and the National Movement of Sex Workers, SISONKE, according to News24.

“Sex work is work, and they too need help as their livelihood has been disrupted,” the statement said.

“We also call on the president to take urgent steps and mandate the Department of Justice and Correctional Services to fast-track the sex work law-reform process and decriminalise sex work in order to address the evident exclusion of sex workers in accessing labour rights in times of need.”

“SWEAT and SISONKE have noted with concern how sex workers are missing from the general conversations about support for workers throughout the pandemic and lockdown. We are not sure who exactly will be prioritised in the plans laid out by the president as he says ‘we are going to support people whose livelihoods will be affected.’”

Under the terms of the lockdown, the country’s 57 million people have been ordered to stay indoors. Businesses have also been ordered to close. Exceptions, however, remain for pharmacies, supermarkets, petrol stations and health care providers as well as laboratories, banks and other essential financial services.

“Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, sex workers have been the first group of workers to be affected financially by the spread of the virus. According to a study we conducted in 2013, South Africa has about 158,000 sex workers, the majority being female sex workers who support up to seven dependants with the income they make through sex work,” the statement said.

