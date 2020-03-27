TopStar Removes Prime TV From Its Platform

TopStar Communications Company Limited has ceased business cooperation with Prime TV in line with the government directive that state institutions and all its agents must cut ties following the private television station’s refusal to air sensitisation messages on Coronavirus. TopStar has since removed Prime TV from its platform with immediate effect.
ZOTO
While watching your channel, you can sensitize viewers on Covid-19. Prime TV plse reason for the sake of your viewers.