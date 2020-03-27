U.S. Robber Oliver Bwalya Is My Son – KBF

Lawyer and politician Kelvin Fube Bwalya has identified the Zambian national in aggravated robbery case in the USA as his son after the story started making rounds on social media.
“Good morning Team,” he started. “My son Oliver Bwalya, a student in the USA, has been arrested in some robbery case and other charges.
Information coming out of the USA is currently scanty.”
“As a parent, I love my son. As a lawyer I want to believe he is innocent until proven guilty. Yet, as a believer in the Rule Of Law, I will allow the due process of law to take its full course. I will keep my son in prayers,” read his statement in part.
The 19 year old Zambian based in Ohio USA is charged with armed robbery, home invasion, assault, killing/torturing an animal, larceny and assault using a dangerous weapon.
In a group of 4, Oliver Bwalya broke into a house, attacked a single lady, shot dead her dog and went away with an undisclosed amount of cash. His bail condition has been set at $80,000.
4 Comments
Judge
Useless son.
analyst
Please do not say “useless son”. This can happen to anyone of us. The are now tough especially with the prevalence of drugs for the young ones. Once they are hooked, they can do anything. Let us pass our condolences to the victims of the robbery but also explore how we can stop such things in future
Jj
Thieving is just in their DNA. Kbf also told the nation how he woke up a judge in the middle of the night to do something crooked. Cant be trusted with leadership roles
Sosa
If this Kbf is voted as a president then expect to see or have another Castro Chiluba in Zambia.Oliver is an outlaw who brought to and the father on top as president he will kill many people.