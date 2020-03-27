Woman Who Assaulted An 8 Year Stepson In Kitwe Granted Bail.

The Kitwe Magistrate Court has granted a K30,000 bail to a 36 year old woman who is alleged to have assaulted her eight year old stepson.

This is in a matter Thokozile Hachilala is charged with one count of assault before the Kitwe Magistrate Court.

When the matter came up for trial, Hachilala pleaded with the Court to grant her bail and allow her look for a lawyer.

She complained that she has been unable to find a lawyer while in custody hence her 30 day bail application.

Hachilala, asked the court not to proceed with trial because she was not represented by any lawyer.

However, Chief Resident Magistrate Yvonne Nalomba objected to the 30 day bail application and instead granted a two-week K10,000 cash bail with two working surities in her own cognizance.

Further, Magistrate Nalomba requested that all witnesses be ready at the start of trial and adjourned the matter to 8th April, 2020.

