ZAMRA Cautions The Pharmaceutical Industry

“This is important as it will safeguard public health by ensuring that only products of the required quality, safety and efficacy are brought into the country to effectively mitigate and prevent the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” ZAMRA senior public relations officer Christabel Mutale Iliamupu stated in a press release.

She warned that illegal manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, storage and sale, of medicinal and allied substances will result into prosecution as provided for under the Medicines and Allied Substances Act (No. 3) of 2013.

The Authority further wishes to advise members of the general public to purchase their hand sanitisers, disinfectants, face masks and medical gloves from registered retail pharmaceutical outlets and reputable stores to be assured of quality and safety of these commodities.

ZAMRA has urged all members of the public to avoid self-prescription, as it could be harmful and lead to treatment failure.

‘’All members of the public are advised to refrain from self-medication but instead seek medical intervention as guided by the Ministry of Health during this period,” stated ZAMRA.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.