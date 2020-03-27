“ZOOM” Pleads Not Guilty To Defaming President Edgar Lungu

A 17-year-old juvenile of Kapiri Mposhi who created a Facebook page known as Zoom which he used to insult President Edgar Lungu has denied the defamation of the President charge slapped on him.
The juvenile has since been granted K10,000 bail in his own recognizance considering the Coronavirus outbreak despite him and his parents not providing a close residential address of a surety in Lusaka.
Zoom, who is charged with defamation of the President, was arrested on March 11 and had been in custody since then.
The allegations are that the juvenile between December 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019 with intent to bring the name of the President into hatred, contempt, ridicule and disrespect published a defamatory statement when he uttered derogatory remarks against President Lungu and accused him of killing him and others unknown.
He did this through a Facebook page he named ZOOM.
He at one time posted, “***, I am not a prophet but I know for a fact that Edgar Chagwa Lungu will die around 23hrs”.
Before Lusaka magistrate Albert Mwaba, the juvenile pleaded not guilty and applied for bail which he was granted on humanitarian grounds.
Trial has been set for March 31, 2020.
2 Comments
Zikomo
Zoom prophectic 4 the chosen not abusive wisemen lik u. God chosen kings whether we lik him or not.
Kicks Kings
Such cases are just a waste of time in our courts law, as young as he is, standing in the dock in the court room, let the president himself look into this matter, because it is ignorance which was using the chap, nothing alse.