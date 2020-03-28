COVID-19 | Coronavirus Survives On Surgical Masks For Up To Seven Days

The novel coronavirus is being rapidly studied to understand how long it remains contagious on various surfaces and under certain conditions.

But researchers from the US report no viable SARS-CoV-2 was measured after 24 hours on cardboard, indicating using the postal service is relatively risk-free.

Printing paper, including newspapers, kills the virus in three hours and experts have today announced the likelihood of infection from goods that have been transported is low.

In the latest research, the authors continue: ‘No infectious virus from treated cloth and stainless steel could be recovered on Days 2 and 7, respectively.

Strikingly, a significant level of infectious virus could still be detected on the outer layer of a surgical mask on Day 7, indicating SARS-CoV-2 is extremely stable on this surface.

The scientists discovered that when treated with any form of disinfectant, all surfaces were free of the virus within five minutes.

On copper, no viable SARS-CoV-2 was measured after 4 hours and on cardboard, no viable SARS-CoV-2 was measured after 24 hours.

