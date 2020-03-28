COVID-19 | Zambia’s latest confirmed cases reach 28. Self Isolate, Stay Home, Stay Safe!

Zambia has recorded six more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 28. Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced that the six new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

“There are six new cases, three are related to the Pakistani trip. The other three is as a result of contact to the person with the virus,” Dr. Chilufya said.

He further said 20 golfers that went to Dubai have been tested and the results are negative.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.