EDITORIAL: Obey The Presidential Directive, Avoid Public Gatherings.

Leadership crisis erupts when people who have not learnt how to obey instructions are given the privilege to give commands. Leaders are supposed to be experienced servants. What you see as a weakness in President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is actually his strength.

In South Korea, a leader of a religious sect is being investigated over some of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. He defied Covid-19 prevention directives. More than half of all infections in the country involve members of his Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a fringe Christian group.

All 230,000 members of the church have been interviewed. Nearly 9,000 said they were showing symptoms of Coronavirus. While the sect defied directives on curbing the virus, the Roman Catholic church remained closed, all major Protestant groups had cancelled Sunday services and all Buddhist events had been called off.

So with such clear evidence of what irresponsible leadership can do, we find it amazing that a patriotic Zambian would call our government’s directive against public gatherings a sign of the works of the antichrist. We call it ignorance of the highest order.

In Australia, seven people who defied a national Covid-19 prevention directive by attending a church service in Sydney’s north tested positive to Covid-19, raising the NSW total virus infections. NSW Health have since asked the other 300 attendees to monitor themselves for symptoms which include a sore throat, shortness of breath, fever, coughing and fatigue.

Not far from home, in South Africa, five travellers, two from Texas, two from Israel and one from France, arrived in the country to participate in a church gathering. They subsequently developed symptoms and were thereafter quarantined but prompting health authorities to make a call for all the members of the congregation who were present at the church conference to co-operate and collaborate in a process that will ensure that up to 600 tests are done for all individuals who came into contact with the patients.

The President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, knows that most often, what we don’t know will have a vastly greater bearing on our lives than what we do know. At this stage the Coronavirus remains a mystery, in the absence of a vaccine or a cure, so there is need to focus on preventive measures.

We must choose to abide by the directives of our Head of State because we trust him to have access to critical data we are not privileged with. Defiance, in this case, can only be propelled by ignorance without knowing the exact consequences of the resulting impact of our defiant decisions.

We choose to abide by the Presidential directive because we know that it is usually impossible to know when you have prevented a calamity as there is none. There is no medicine we can take that will replace what we can do for our own health.

