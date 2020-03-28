Monze Town Council Swing Into Action To Implement Presidential Directives To Combat Covid-19

Monze Town Council has commended bar and restaurant owners in the District for complying with the directive to close bars and for restaurants to operate as take aways only.

Speaking to the media after the council Public Health Department led by the Chief Health Inspector Muchoka Muchoka working with State Police and Council Police carried out operations in the district to check on compliance levels, Council Public Relations Officer Kanchele Kanchele said the Council was happy with the cooperation from the business community in the district so far.

He explained that apart from some isolated incidences of individuals trying to circumvent the directive by turning their bars into liquor stores, when their licences are that of bars, no major incident was recorded.

“As per directives from the President His Excellence Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu to have bars closed for at least 14 days, Monze Town Council working with State Police carried out an operation to ensure that bars are closed and restaurants are operating accordingly. We went round the main drinking and eating places in the Central Business District (CBD) and I am happy to report that we had over 95% compliance from the business community.”

“I have to make mention here that we had some minor incidents where some individuals wanted to outsmart the law by trying to trade as a liquor store when they have a licence for a bar. We have controlled the situation. However, almost all the bars were closed. On the part of restaurants and supermarkets, the problem we had was that of the spacing between customers which we managed to control too.

Mr. Kanchele explained that the Council managed to disperse children who were found gaming in crowded shops as well as groups found playing pool.

“During our operation late afternoon and evening, we encountered quite a few groups in Freedom A and Manungu compounds where people were playing pool in crowded shops. But our concern was the children we found playing videogames in shops. It was our biggest concern because a lot of massages have emphasised on the need for parents to strictly monitor the whereabouts of their children and ensure that they only leave home when it is absolutely necessary, a message which is seemingly being ignored as evidenced during our operations.

And Mr. Kanchele warned that those who will be found wanting will dance to the tune of the law saying the disease was too serious to be taken lightly.

He said the measures announced by the President were meant to ensure that the war against COVID-19 was won so that the country can go back to normalized business and that lack of adherence was not only putting the district at risk but making the fight last longer to the detriment of the district economy.

On Wednesday during a live national address, President Lungu announced measures to fight the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 in the country.

Among the measures announced were a restriction on public gatherings such as conferences, weddings, funerals and festivals which have been restricted to a maximum of 50 people, subject to them complying with public health authority guidelines.

Other measures included the closure of bars, night clubs, cinemas and gyms while restaurants have been directed to only operate on a take-away and delivery basis.

Picture Insert: Mr. Kanchele Kanchele With President Lungu (File photo)

Copyright © 2020 ZR.