MUST READ: Traveller Praises Zambia’s Covid-19 Prevention Measures At KKIA!

In what does not surprise us but is worth sharing to assure the nation that the multisectoral task force is up to its task, a German traveller has lauded Zambia with praises following her experience at KKIA.

She wrote, “I went through several airports on the trip. London Heathrow was like a ghost city, most people (were) in full body virus protection suits. Addis (Ababa) seemed a lot business as usual. Just some shops were closed. Lusaka was the only airport that did actual health checks, the only airport which had hand sanitizers and hand washing stations at all corners. I felt safest there!”

She continued, “When we set in our group of 8 a lady from airport staff immediately came to check on us to request social distancing. Upon hearing we are Germans, she enquired further if we could be a danger, only calmed down after she checked in our passports (and discovered) that non of us was in Germany…”

Let’s give our Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and his Multisectoral Task Force, under the able leadership of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu a pat on the back for this commendable job.

