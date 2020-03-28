PRESS RELEASE: Panos Calls For Immediate Reinstatement Of Prime TV On The TopStar Platform

Lusaka. 27th March, 2020.

Panos Institute Southern Africa (PSAf) appeals to signal distributor Top Star Communications Company Limited to reconsider its decision to remove Prime Television from its platforms, and immediately reinstate the station on the Top Star bouquet.

On Friday, 27th March, 2020, TopStar said the company was “hereby ceasing all forms of cooperation” with Prime TV, and that they were removing the station from the TopStar platform “with immediate effect”. The company said this action was taken in line with a Ministry of Information directive for government agencies to terminate all business transactions with the privately own television station.

Panos believes private media actors such as Prime TV have an important role to play in advancing Zambia’s development, complementing the national broadcaster and other information actors to ensure increased availability of and access to media and communication platforms by the most affected and most vulnerable groups, and ensuring that information is effectively used to drive development.

Given Prime TV’s position as a leading private broadcaster in Zambia, the station provides an important platform for citizens to access and share information on important issues. The removal of Prime TV from TopStar may have far reaching negative effects on the station’s employees and on the many citizens who rely on the TV station as their preferred channel for accessing information.

At a time when the whole nation is focused on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the media has a duty to inform and educate citizens, raising their awareness about the pandemic and providing them with information enabling them to take the necessary precautions as guided by the government, through the Ministry of Health and other agencies.

Removal of Prime TV from the Top Star platform will limit the station’s outreach, and therefore limit the extent to which citizens can access and share information on the national COVID-19 response and other national developmental issues.

Instead of taking such severe action, and considering that Prime TV management has since apologised to the government, Panos encourages the TopStar management to pursue other amicable ways to address any concerns around Prime TV.

Issued By:

Vusumuzi Sifile

Executive Director

Panos Institute Southern Africa (PSAf)

Email: general@panos.org.zm

Tel: +260978778148/9

