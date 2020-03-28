PRESS RELEASE: Police Statement On The UPND Intra-party Assault Case

Police in Lusaka received a report of assault OABH from Langson Lungu aged 29 of Lusaka West who identified himself as a journalist under the UPND media team, that he was assaulted by seven fellow UPND cadres who he can identify.
This is said to have happened on 27th March, 2020 at about 11:00 hours at the UPND Secretariat in Rhodespark in Lusaka.
The victim has been issued with a medical report and Police have launched investigations into the matter.
Issued By:
Esther Mwaata Katongo
Public Relations Officer
Zambia Police Service.
Jms
Mostly its the powerful being attacked and being betrayed or accused,now its embarrassing to not that the victim is crying of being attacked by his own brothers why and how is confidential,incredible. Have you contacted upnd before reporting. Unfortunate its case which needs a mindful reporting and police in charge to analyse without favouring someone.