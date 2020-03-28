PRESS RELEASE: Statement On The Plea To Release Prisoners With Lesser Offences And Remandees Awaiting Bail.

28th March, 2020.

GEARS Initiative Zambia has noted the Public Notice put up by the Judiciary in response to the Coronavirus.

We note the suspension of criminal sessions and the allowance judicial officere to only hear injunctions and stay of the same.

However, we of the view that these measures are inadequate to effectively fight the virus by the Judiciary and its associated institutions.

It was/still is our expectation that the Judiciary would call for its officers to quickly process bail applications for remandees in these Correctional Facilities whose bail applications are still pending before court so as to reduce congestion in these Correctional Facilities such as Central Prison.

There are 100s of remandees who are being kept in these Correctional Facilities due to non appearance in court to have their bail applications procesed and enable them enjoy their freedoms pending trial of their cases before the courts.

It is our appeal that other than what is on the Public Notice, let the Judiciary consider the quickest way of awarding bail to all those that are in need of such services and help reduce congestion in the Correctional Facilities.

Further, GEARS Initiative Zambia calls on the President of Zambia, EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU, with advice from the Advisory Committee, to invoke the Prerogative of Mercy clause contained in Art 97 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016 and release prisoners with lesser offences like those facing misdemeanors in order to decongest the Correctional Facilities and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Issued By:

McDonald Chipenzi

Executive Director

GEARS Initiative Zambia

Copyright © 2020 ZR.