UPND Leader U-turns, Advises Government To Borrow But Government Has Other Priorities.

The leader of the biggest opposition political party, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, has said Government needs to move fast on the economics of Covid-19.

“At this point we know that the first round of World Bank Covid-19 response has gone without Zambia submitting an expression of interest,” wrote Mr. Hichilema on his Facebook wall.

He has bemoaned the continued depreciation of the Kwacha while “we are concentrating on the health side of the disease.”

He has since advised government to approach multilateral and bilateral lenders for cash to use as Covid-19 relief fund.

“Between yesterday and today the Kwacha has devalued with over one Kwacha against the USD. This is not a good sign. Please approach the multilateral and bilateral lenders now before it’s too late,” he further wrote.

Government, however, through the Finance Minister, has prioritised first line measures:

(a) K57 Million Epidermic Preparedness Fund under the Ministry of Health.

(b) K659 Million for Contigency and Response Plan under the Disaster Managent and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

(c) Release K2.5 Billion to reduce domestic arrears owed to domestic suppliers of goods and services, pension arrears for pensioners and retirees.

(d) K140 million to local contractors in the road sector.

What Mr. Hichilema is talking about is seen as a long term measure and Government intends to mobilise funds through local and international stakeholders by applying to the World Bank, the AfDB and the IMF, from their COVID-19 Support facilities.

Government has equally spelt out TAX Relief measures:

(a) Suspend excise duty on imported ethanol, alcohol-based sanitizers and related medicine.

(b) Ease process of claim of VAT Refunds on imported spare parts, lubricants and stationary

(c) Suspend import duties on importation of concentrates in the Mining sector.

(d) Suspend export duty on precious metals and crocodile skins.

Government has equally put in place measures to encourage the use of DIGITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES:

(a) No charges for money transfers for person-to-person electronic money transfers.

(b) Agents dealing with small-scale farmers to handle more transactions and less limits in the Agriculture sector.

(c) Reduce processing fees for the Real Time Gross Settlement System for banks.

(d) Reduce provision requirements for bank loans

(e) Encourage retail chains and supermarkets to buy local products.

