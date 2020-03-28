OUR WRITERS’ COLUMN: Of CASINOS, A Devalued Money god

Rev. Lackson Malombola looks at how the Coronavirus pandemic has exposed the uselessness of some of our addictions.

“When a storm comes it does not go through the neighbour’s house and go around yours. Equally, storms of life do not bypass the house of a religious man. Storms affect everyone. But what matters is our responsiveness to any storm.

The Covid-19 pandemic is here as a global crisis and about 151 countries across the globe were hit by yesterday. It’s not a dream it’s a reality.

The measures to curb the spread of this pandemic in Zambia took effect yesterday and will remain in effect until the next weeks when the reassessment will be made for further recommended actions.

Today I have isolated the closure of the CASINOS among the measures taken by government to encourage social distancing.

Casinos operate with a spirit of the money god that reinforces a high addiction levels towards the mormon spirit that arouses the appetite for power through a false acquisition of wealth.

Casinos have a tendency to create a false economic value on the economy and the general lives of the people. Individual lives have been ruined, families disintegrated because of the addiction cost that comes with it.

It is also true that some empires have been built through the casino deceit though built on the foundations of the sinking sand.

Now that the Coronavirus crisis is here, it’s important to note that the crisis has also come to test the strength of the money god. If your money god is devalued during a crisis then what type of a god do you worship?

How can a god be devalued by a crisis? It is exactly the way I sympathize with those who go to buy their gods in curio shops. How can you buy a god from a market stall, put your god in a bag and carry your god home in your hands?

It’s absurd! How can you surely have a god younger than yourself? Now that your god has been devalued and your place of worship closed, make a decision to follow the true God who cant be shaken nor devalued.

There is no crisis too big for our God. He remains the same and He will make sure that His people conquer and overcome anything because His Love is never overshadowed by any crisis.”

Rev. Lackson Malombola

Theologian & Leadership Analyst

Global Capstone Centre

For Leadership Development

WhatsApp: +260 964 390678

Copyright © 2020 ZR.