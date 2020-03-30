Court Of Arbitration For Sport Will Still Hear And Determine Kalusha’s Appeal Against FAZ

Kalusha Bwalya’s lawyers have said the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is yet to hear and determine an appeal by the soccer legend against the Football Association of Zambia’s decision to disqualify him from contesting the presidential elections.

Kalusha’s lawyers Lewis Nathan Advocates and PNP Advocates, have stated that what FIFA’s CAS dismissed last Friday was their client’s preliminary matter in which he was seeking a provisional or conservatory measure (injunction).

On March 27, it was reported that CAS had dismissed Kalusha’s appeal, stating that the FAZ Ethics Committee “properly and without prejudice” arrived at the decision to declare him ineligible.

They said contrary to false and uninformed media reports that have characterized local media platforms, the appeal by Kalusha Bwalya to FIFA’s Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision of FAZ which disqualified him from standing for the position of FAZ president has not yet been heard and determined.

“And the date of hearing has not yet been set,” Kalusha’s lawyers stated.

On March 2, 2020, Kalusha filed an appeal at CAS against the decision of the FAZ Electoral Appeals Committee that barred him from contesting the presidential elections on the basis that he had failed an integrity check.

