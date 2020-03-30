COVID-19 | Confirmed Cases Of The Novel Coronavirus Have Jumped To 35. … as one still remains in a critical condition.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that the latest cases involve persons that contracted the virus from another line of contacts that had direct interaction with the team that returned from Pakistan and tested positive to COVID-19.

One of them is a domestic worker of the first victims, raising more concerns about the spread of the virus.

Dr. Chilufya said this situation should raise alarm among Zambians that must now take seriously precautionary measures put in place by practicing high levels of hygiene and staying home.

“Zambia will not risk introducing new people with cases. Truckers will be quarantined at ports of entry to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

“The fact that we have person to person cases should raise alarm. For those of you going to bars, casinos, social gatherings, be aware that this is serious. Let us enhance hand washing. This is the only way that we will address the person to person cases.”

