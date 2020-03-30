Exporter Turns Importer As China Warns Imported Cases Raise Risk Of New Wave Of Covid-19 Infections.

The growing number of Coronavirus cases arriving in China from abroad have increased the likelihood of a second outbreak in the country, according to health officials.

“China already has an accumulated total of 693 cases entering from overseas, which means the possibility of a new round of infections remains relatively big,” said Mi Feng of the National Health Commission.

Locally transmitted cases have been almost completely contained, but China continues to struggle to halt the number of infections being brought into the country. The country reported 45 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on Saturday, down from 54 on the previous day, with all but one involving travelers from overseas.

China has more than 82,000 infections and has suffered 3,300 deaths, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

