Justice Minister, Lubinda, Breaks Down In Court!

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda today could not hold himself while testifying in a case where five men are in court for assaulting him, as he broke down before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale.

The Kabwata Member of Parliament told the court that he was slapped and punched in the face by one of the five accused men and said that was the worst embarrassment and humiliation any government official can go through.

He wondered if anyone was safe if a government Minister could receive such kind of degrading treatment.

The minister was the last witness in a case where Martin Mambwe, a driver, Patrick Mubanga, 40, Major Chansa, 35, Moses Mulenga, 33 and Goodson Mwale, 45 who are all businessmen, are charged with proposing violence to Mr. Lubinda.

Mr. Mambwe is further charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm as he is accused of having slapped and kicked Mr. Lubinda.

The prosecution has since closed the case following Mr. Lubinda’s testimony. Ruling on case to answer has been set for April 24, 2020.

