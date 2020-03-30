Lightning Strikes 3 In Manyinga, One Dead, Two Injured

A 37 year old Businessman in Manyinga District, North Western Province has died after being struck by lightning while a 24 year old Pregnant woman is nursing injuries at Loloma Mission Hospital after surviving the lightning.

The incident which happened over the weekend left one dead and two injured who are currently admitted to Loloma Mission Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Collins Kameya who was at his shop at the time of the incident with the other two.

The 24 year old woman who escaped with some injuries has been identified as Rachael Chinyama while the other person has been identified as John Libingi, 22.

After the incident, the three were rushed to the hospital were Collins Kameya was pronounced dead, while the two others were admitted.

Loloma Mission Hospital Resident Doctor Joel Nkole who could not give further details confirmed the death and admission of the other two.

