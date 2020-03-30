Police Formally Arrest Directors Of Marshland Consortium Limited

Police in Lusaka have jointly and officially charged and arrested three directors of Marshland Consortium Limited for forgery and uttering false documents, among other charges.

Zambia Police Public Relations officer Esther Katongo has confirmed the arrest of Tobias Milambo, Nachi Musonda and Richard Lubemba.

She said the suspects have been released on police bond awaiting to appear in court.

“They have been charged with six (06) counts of forgery, four (04) counts of Uttering False Documents, three (03) counts of Making Documents without Authority and three (03) counts of Giving False Information to a Public Officer,” Ms Katongo said.

On 25th March, 2020, the Police warned and cautioned Tobias Milambo (47) of Woodlands, Nachi Musonda (33) of Chongwe and Richard Lubemba (31) of Chalala for the offence of foggery and uttering of false documents.

