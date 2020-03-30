PRESS RELEASE: President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation.

30th March, 2020.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Monday, 30 March 2020, address the nation on the measures currently being undertaken to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

The address by the President follows a meeting of the National Command Council yesterday, 29 March 2020, which assessed the efficacy of the national lockdown which came into effect on Thursday 26 March 2020.

The President’s televised address will be at 19h30. The South African Broadcasting Corporation will provide a pool feed to broadcasters.

Arrangements for the pool feed can be made with Mr Thoke at the SABC on 082 371 0021. For Media enquiries, you can reach Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to the President on 072 854 5707.

Issued By:

The Presidency Of The Republic Of South Africa.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.