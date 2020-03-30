OUR WRITERS’ COLUMN: African Governments’ Urgent COVID-19 Action Plan

By Charles Mwewa.

1. Regard this Coronavirus pandemic as a declaration of war (war period);

2. Build healthcare infrastructure with the resources earmarked for non-essential projects – provide buildings, beds, personal protective equipment (PPEs), breathing machines, testing availability, and etc. If possible, ask developed countries for help, even though the developed countries are also battling the pandemic;

3. Build water-source infrastructure; people cannot be told to wash hands if there is no water to use, especially those in villages and shanty-compounds. Mandate people to wash hands with soap;

4. Make it law to wash hands with soap for the citizens;

5. Make it law for more than 5 people not to be together at the same time, except for family members or at a funeral (social/physical distancing);

6. Educate the public through TV, radio, Internet, public announcements, and etc., about the nature of Covid-19, dangers of being in groups, benefit of self-isolation (and quarantine for those with the virus) and the value of prevention of Covid-19 (prevention is the cheapest method of defeating Covid-19);

7. Provide financial (bailout) support to the citizens, especially because people cannot go out to work or do their businesses due to requirement not to leave their homes. Find a functional criterion where people can receive these monies quickly and without leaving their homes, and etc.

About The Author: Charles Mwewa is a Zambian living, working and conducting business in Canada. He is the author of Zambia’s most comprehensive book, “Struggles Of My People,” and various articles and books. He is also a legal professor, a Christian influencer, community leader, a poet, a thought-leader and husband and father of three girls. You can find more details about Charles Mwewa at: www.charlesmwewa.com.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.