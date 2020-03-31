COVID-19 | Self Isolation Is A Matter Of Personal Responsibility, As Minister Of Health Confirms A 36th Covid-19 Case

Zambia has recorded one new positive case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Zambia has recorded one new positive case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
This now brings the total to 36 cases from the 35 recorded as of Monday, March 30, 2020. Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya announced this today.
He has maintained that the 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from high risk COVID-19 countries is still mandatory.
Of all the cases, 25 came from Pakistan while two were from France.
The other nine are victims of person to person contact with people who traveled outside the country. These nine include people who have been involved in routine activities.
One is a person who went for a religious meeting and interacted with someone who had COVID-19 while the other is a driver who drove the people that returned from COVID-19 affected countries.
Another one is a maid for a family that returned from Pakistan.
Tmo
Let’s pray to God this disease will leave Zambia, remember the people of ninive the y prayed the time God wanted to distroy the site of ninive and the site was save
Esau
It is 2 bad .
zed
leting a black person to isolate themselves will just lead us to many cases,the minister of health should understand that this disease is not a joke,when a person comes from outside country ,let them not mix with other people for 14 days so u can surely see that they are not infected,rather than leting them go to there homes and say they should isolate themselves,that is impossible.look now!
Kicks Kings
Let God’s wil be done as we pray for protection, no man is an island, calamities do not choose who to visit, God created and distroyed when people multiplied on earth because of sinning without considering their creator’s will. God is merciful to us, thank you hon chitalu chilufya and your team for your hard work, 36 is not from within our community, but with those who blessed.
Joackim
We leave it all to God for help
Jms
Its true let a person zed this is the matter of responsibility, the ones responsible for making laws and governing the nation are failing to do their job.