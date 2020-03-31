COVID-19 | Self Isolation Is A Matter Of Personal Responsibility, As Minister Of Health Confirms A 36th Covid-19 Case

Zambia has recorded one new positive case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Zambia has recorded one new positive case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This now brings the total to 36 cases from the 35 recorded as of Monday, March 30, 2020. Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya announced this today.

He has maintained that the 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from high risk COVID-19 countries is still mandatory.

Of all the cases, 25 came from Pakistan while two were from France.

The other nine are victims of person to person contact with people who traveled outside the country. These nine include people who have been involved in routine activities.

One is a person who went for a religious meeting and interacted with someone who had COVID-19 while the other is a driver who drove the people that returned from COVID-19 affected countries.

Another one is a maid for a family that returned from Pakistan.

