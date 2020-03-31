PIA Officials Arrested On Two Counts Of Abuse Of Authority

Police in Lusaka have arrested Registrar of Pensions and Insurance Authority (PIA) Christopher Mapani, Deputy Registrar Insurance Titus Nkhwale and Manager Compliance and Insurance, Nicholas Mbuya on two counts of Abuse of Authority of Office, Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo has confirmed.

“It is alleged that the trio, jointly and whilst acting together, abused their authority of office by approving the appointment of Tobias Milambo as Chief Executive Officer of Ultimate Insurance Company Ltd contrary to section 26(3)(4)(c) and (5) of the Insurance Act No. 27 of 1997 of the Laws of Zambia,” Ms Katongo said.

“In count two, the trio are alleged to have jointly and whilst acting together abused their authority of office and issued a 2020 Insurer’s general licence to Ultimate Insurance Company Ltd contrary to section 11(2)(a) and Section 41 of the Insurance Act No. 27 of 1997 as read together with the provisions of Insurance Regulations 2015.”

Ms. Katongo disclosed that this happened between 2018 and 2020 in Lusaka.

“They are detained in police custody,” Ms. Katongo stated.

