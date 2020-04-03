HH Kicks Off Nationwide Anti-COVID-19

The Opposition United Party for National Development has flagged off a nationwide distribution of hygiene products in a bid to help in the fight and prevention of Coronavirus pandemic.

Party Leader, Hakainde Hichilema, who kicked off the distribution of essential products from his residence in New Kasama notes that the Coronavirus is real and should be taken seriously.

“It is sad that the nation today has recorded its first Coronavirus death. We have lost one of our own. Our thoughts and prayers go to the family of the deceased. This is not time to point fingers at each other, it is time to come together in unity and fight coronavirus” said Hichilema.

He explained that today’s contribution was the first among the many to be conducted across the country in the near future.

“We commend the willingness among members of society in adhering to strict hygiene practices but unfortunately most of our people are impeded by the limitations in resources, hence our decision to contribute especially to needy and vulnerable communities.We need to adhere to strict health guidelines as provided by health authorities. It’s a serious matter that requires concerted efforts and we call upon the corporate world and ordinary individuals to make their contributions towards this fight which cannot be left to the government or to any one individual or group of individuals only” he said.

The Leader of Zambia’s largest Opposition adds that this was his personal contribution of hand sanitizers, face masks and hygiene soaps.

“We expect everyone of us to help in one way or another. The levels of commitment among our citizens is commendable but limitations in resources is hampering the realisation of the campaign. The world today is bleeding and calls for everyone’s efforts” he explained.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.