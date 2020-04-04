Solwezi Bar Owners Nabbed for Defying Presidential Directive

Eight bar owners have been nabbed in Solwezi following a combined operation of council and state police officers.

The eight were arrested for failure to adhere to the presidential directive that has shut down all bars in respect of the coronavirus threat.

Solwezi Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Esther Chirwa has confirmed the development in an interview.

Chirwa said during the operation, the council found some bars operating despite being aware of the directive.

The security officers confiscated the liquor and also revoked the operating licences of the traders.

Chirwa said that the security officers also swept the patrons who were found drinking from the affected premises.

She stated that the operation was conducted in Messengers’ compound, Kyawama, Zambia Compound, Kazomba, Magrade and Muzabula among other areas.