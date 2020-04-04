Three Laptops stolen from Ndola Admin Office

Unknown people have stolen three laptops valued at K 28,500 at the Copperbelt Provincial Administration offices in Ndola in what appears to be an inside job.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed the development stating that police are investigating the matter.

Katanga said despite the three laptops having disappeared there was no evidence of any force entry into the office where the items are alleged to have been stolen.

She disclosed that the keys were found in the handle.