Body Of Murdered Albino Still Unclaimed.

The Eastern Province police command has expressed concern over the delay by the relatives of an albino who was found dead without some body parts on March 24. The body was without a tongue, arms and eyes.
Provincial police Commissioner Luckson Sakala said the body had remained unclaimed and is currently at Chipata Central Hospital mortuary.
Mr. Sakala said police suspect that the deceased was taken from somewhere and was just dumped in Chipata. He is appealing to members of the public who could be missing a relative to come forward and identify the body.
The body of the deceased was found near Yamene Farms along the Chipata/Lundazi road.
3 Comments
Tikambepo
The relatives could be responsible for the ritual killing.
LN
Police could go from village to village or schools around Chipata and enquire if they had the knowledge of the existence of an albino girl who is missing from among them. One of the problems Zambia has is its weak investigative police wing. No wonder they have failed to investigate about the ownership of the ” miracle” houses in Lusaka.
Truth man
Well near yamene farms ! Surely that is a lead already. If we have forensic experts this murder could have been sorted out somehow. I would advise that the police put up a reward to put the investigation in top gear. This is a very heinous murder which must be condemned by every citizen of this country. Surely someone somewhere knows very well that an albino young man has been missing for some time now and has deliberately kept quiet! I can not rule out the fact that this boy was sold by relatives for cash to have his body parts removed. No wonder why nobody can come FORWARD to claim the body. The police must harness all investigative resources in order to bring these satanic individuals to justice.