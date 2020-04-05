Zambia Appointed To The Coordinating Committee Of The African Union’s Continental Response To Covid-19

Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya will represent Zambia on the Committee which began its work yesterday.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Malama informed the nation today that the appointment of Zambia, under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, is a clear appreciation of its efforts in fighting Covid-19.

Dr. Malama noted that Zambia is among the countries recognised by the African Union (AU) for having scaled up its preparedness way before it recorded its first case of Covid-19.

According to Dr. Malama, the Committee chaired by AU Commissioner for Social Affairs Her Excellency Mrs. Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil, will ensure that Africa continues on its positive trajectory in heightening preparedness, prevention, disease intelligence and response to Covid-19.

The Committee will ensure that Africa mobilises enough resources to procure equipment and supplies as the continent mounts a coordinated response to the pandemic. Through this Committee, Zambia will also enhance its efforts in the fight against the disease.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.