Rev. Pukuta Mwanza Put To Rest.

Former Executive Director of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), Rev. Pukuta Mwanza has been put to rest.

His funeral and burial was restricted to a few people and leaders due to COVID-19 pandemic social-distancing measures.

Rev. Mwanza was laid to rest at Lusaka’s Memorial Park. Rev. Mwanza passed away at a private hospital in Lusaka on 2nd April 2020.

Rev. Pukuta Mwanza was Executive Director for the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), a position he held from October 2009 to January 2019.

He helds academic degrees in Mineral Sciences, Rural Social Development and Organizational Leadership.

In 2018, he became the Executive Director of the Institute for Transformational Leadership (ITL), a non-profit company which he established in Zambia in October 2018.

The organization was aimed at equipping christian leaders for holistic societal transformation.

He also authored two books: “A Christian Attitude Towards Suffering and Pain” and “Vision, The Key to Personal Destiny & Organizational Leadership”.

He leaves behind his wife Mrs. Maggie Mwanza and four children, 2 sons and 2 daughters.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.