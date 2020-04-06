Zambia Records More COVID-19 Recoveries!

Total recoveries of COVID-19 patients in Zambia now stands at five as two more patients have tested negative twice and discharged from the quarantine centre.

Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya further disclosed during a briefing this morning that for the fourth straight day, the country has had no new case of Coronavirus.

Two Coronavirus patients were discharged on Saturday, one on Sunday and two more today after testing negative twice. This leaves 33 patients in quarantine in Lusaka and Masaiti on the Copperbelt.

And in the last 24 hours, 99 tests were conducted, which call came out negative for Coronavirus.

Of the 99 tests done, 72 were truck drivers and some were contacts of the man who died of COVID-19 last week.

Dr. Chilufya has said despite the results looking promising, Zambians must not to relax in the fight against the Coronavirus.

“Out of the 6,450 high risk cases that traveled to Zambia, we have 1,598 that have completed the 14-day quarantine. And out the sensitive community surveillance system, we have managed to pick up 351 alerts and all these are being cleared as non-cases. We applaud the community for being alert and sensitive and calling upon our rapid response teams who have engaged the suspects and ensure that they have been isolated and tested,” Dr. Chilufya said.

“The numbers look promising but it is not time to relax. The greatest threat we have at the moment will be compliance. We face very grave threat in Public health. It has a possibility of flaring up in no time. You and I need to act now to protect ourselves and the nation from the spread of COVID-19. We need to ensure unity of purpose, we need to adhere to guidelines as announced in President Lungu’s address to the nation, we need to ensure civic responsibility.”

Copyright © 2020 ZR.