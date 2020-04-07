Former Mopani Investigator Convicted Of Corrupt Practices.

The Kitwe Magistrates Court has convicted a former Investigator at Mopani Copper Mines for corrupt practices involving soliciting for a bribe. Kitwe Magistrate Hon. Dominic Lesa found Bupe Kayola, 42, currently residing in Libala South, Lusaka, guilty on one Count of corrupt transactions contrary to section 20(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details of the offence are that Kayola, who worked as an Investigator at Mopani Copper Mines at the time of the offence, on dates unknown but between 1st June, 2016 and 31st December 2016, corruptly solicited for K1,500.00 as an inducement or reward in order to facilitate the reinstatement of a certain Sydney Kamfwa, a matter or transaction that relates to Mopani Copper Mines, a private body.

The accused was convicted on his own admission and was remanded in custody pending mitigation and sentencing. Following mitigation On Friday 3rd April, the accused, who had readily admitted to the charge and was remorseful for his actions, was discharged by the Court.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.