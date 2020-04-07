Government Releases US$1.4m For A Multi Hazard National Emergency Operations Centre

The World Bank has given the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) US$1.4 million for the establishment of a multi hazard National Emergency Operations Centre.

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe disclosed that the money was made available to Zambia owing to the appeal made by the Head of State in the work of fighting the effects of climate change.

Mr. Kabwe said President Edgar Lundu has been identified as a climate change ambassador because of the passion and commitment in addressing issues relating to climate change both locally and on the African continent.

He said during the 2018/2019 farming season, the country was hit by droughts which left a lot people with little or nothing to eat.

The current season has been characterized by another hazard in form of floods which have affected a total of 47 districts across the country.

He added that in addition to the highlighted hazards, the country is now facing a global pandemic, the COVID-19, which has already led to a loss of life in Zambia, hence the urgent need to establish the multi-hazard National Emergency Operations Centre.

Mr. Kabwe thanked the World Bank and other cooperating partners for their continued support to the government of the Republic of Zambia.

He was speaking during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with three Market Associations to conduct Community Based Disaster Risk Management across the country.

Mr. Kabwe further said the Memorandum of Understanding signed will equip the market Associations with the tools they can use to identify risks and how best to mitigate them.

He emphasised the need to address issues to do with cleanliness in markets and bus stops as they are the source of diseases and outbreaks.

And Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga said the Memorandum of understanding will also help decentralize the risk identification and sensitization programs rather than leaving it to the provincial administration and DMMU.

Mr. Kamanga said Market Associations are directly in touch with marketeers, hence the confidence that they will do a good job in undertaking the contents of the Memorandum of Understanding.

And representing other Marketeers, ZANAMACA president Kapila Kameya thanked government and President Lungu for having the immense trust in marketeers and entrepreneurs in the country.

