Kagem Donates Towards COVID-19 Fight

The donation is part of the company’s community development work, aiming to improve access to quality healthcare in society.
“We have demonstrated that with unity of purpose, we can fight COVID-19,” added Mr Singh.
He also reiterated the company’s commitment to improving access to quality healthcare for all.
“This donation is a glimpse of what we do at Kagem to improve the lives of communities around our mine. We continue to work closely with the government in its efforts to provide healthcare to citizens which is our ongoing commitment,” Mr Singh emphasised.
Lufwanyama District Commissioner Miniver Mutesa hailed Kagem for helping the government fight COVID-19 in the Copperbelt province.
“When the world all over is trying to observe the highest levels of hygiene, we have Kagem coming to our rescue. I would love to commend you Kagem for this good gesture,” she said. “Kagem is doing something great in our lives and in Lufwanyama. We are very happy to be associated with you,” the District Commissioner stressed.
The Copperbelt Province has so far recorded two confirmed COVID-19 cases out the total 39 recorded in Zambia.