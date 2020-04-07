Kitwe Police Arrest 3 Teachers, 26 Pupils For Unlawful Gathering

Three teachers and 26 pupils have been arrested in Kitwe for alleged unlawful gathering.

The three teachers were found conducting extra lessons in Kitwe’s Buchi Township against a Presidential directive to stop any gatherings.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said the three were nabbed at Kasempa College of Education.

She said the pupils were found attending Civic Education lessons, defying the government’s position to ban gatherings amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Katanga has since warned the public against holding any gatherings and urged them to adhere to guidelines set by the Ministry of Health.