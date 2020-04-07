No New Covid-19 Cases for Zambia

Zambia has again discharged two more COVID-19 cases after testing negative twice, bringing the total number of those discharged to seven.

During a briefing held in Lusaka this afternoon, Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya disclosed that the country has not recorded any COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, making it the fifth consecutive day without a positive case of Coronavirus.

The minister said 104 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which were all negative.

Dr Chilufya further revealed that the 31 COVID-19 cases under healthcare are stable.