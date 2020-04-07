  1. Home
No New Covid-19 Cases for Zambia

Zambia has again discharged two more COVID-19 cases after testing negative twice, bringing the total number of those discharged to seven.

During a briefing held in Lusaka this afternoon, Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya disclosed that the country has not recorded any COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, making it the fifth consecutive day without a positive case of Coronavirus.

The minister said 104 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which were all negative.

Dr Chilufya further revealed that the 31 COVID-19 cases under healthcare are stable.

2 Comments

  1. Elijah kafwelu

    We thank GOD

    Reply

  2. Kaunda

    Thanks be to God, may God continued to bless Zambia.
    People of Zambia keep on praying and believe in Jesus Christ our helper.

    Reply

