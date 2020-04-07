A Total Lockdown Cannot Work In Zambia – Govt.

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has said a complete lockdown in Zambia cannot work because people will not survive.
She has also disclosed that the government is talking to the private sector to consider waiving rentals from business houses that have had to close down during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ms. Siliya, the Information and Broadcasting Minister, said the Ministries of Commerce and Finance are engaged in discussions to find a way that the government could mitigate losses on property owners that could forego rentals for their premises rented out to businesses that are suffering effects of Coronavirus.
She also said the government was being realistic by not going for a total lockdown in view of the Coronavirus outbreak because doing so was not feasible as some families were surviving on hand to mouth.
She said a lockdown involved an extreme shutdown where we say a curfew is imposed and no citizen would be expected to leave their homes.
Ms. Siliya said this also means that shops and other facilities will have to close, except hospitals and the police stations.
She said the doctors have advised that a reasonable shutdown required at least a minimum of 14 days, but for it to be effective, 30 days are needed.
Ms. Siliya wondered if such a scenario would suit many Zambians who buy commodities like mealie meal almost daily to survive.
She said the Zambian government therefore opted for another form of only appealing to people to stay home while a few facilities were closed to contain the outbreak.
10 Comments
Manex rich
Good move bwana minister now you are talking & caring for the poor who are the majority zambians.us as zambians we need to have total discpline & follow government directives.God bless mother Zambia
Albert
We wait for a response from President HH.
loopy
they should also consider house rentals coz landlords are evicting tenants plz help
Mwanaboga
Houserental my behind. How are the landlords going to survive then?? No pay no housing….. you get evicted.
Bozo
Try me by not paying rentals for my house! You will fly!
Lucid English
The doctors recommendation cannot really suit us. The government’s choice is the best preventive solution as at now. Yes Covid-19 is very dangerous, but it must not scare us to a level where we make a decision that leave many dying from hunger. We’re a Christian Nation and through prayer God will see us through this hard time. Thank you GRZ for making the right decision. May God continue to guide you through your work and decisions
CONCERNED CITIZEN
Lost chap waiting to here from HH for what , the minister has spoken period. The other point is over Dr Ludwig sondashi he doesn’t know that Zambia is a Christian nation no wonder God is fighting for us. Look at other secular nations and check how corona has ravaged them. So when we celebrate about the reducing cases of corona virus in Zambia doesn’t mean that we are dull or we don’t think its because we are seeing the hand of GOD at work. God bless you
Humphrey
That’s bright honourable minister.
Ozone
Truth is Pf gvt has No money to support the vulnerable, so it is each one for himself.
Jms
Never mind it take someone, just a wise person to lockdown.