UPPZ President Sued in Plots Scam

A Lusaka resident has sued United Party for Prosperous Zambia president (UPPZ) Charles Chanda’s company, Brook Cherith Real Estate Agents and Developers Limited, in the High Court for failing to deliver a plot which cost K125,000.

Mr Sam Lael Mwase Zulu has cited Brook Cherith Real Estate

Agent and Developers Limited, demanding a refund of K125, 000 which he paid between June and October, 2019 for a failed purchase of

plot number one, Njolwe Village, Leopards Hill Frontage One, Chongwe

district.

He is also claiming interest on the sums at the commercial bank rates.

Mr Zulu stated that on June 18, 2019, he saw the plot being advertised on Facebook and contacted the defendant.

He stated that on June 19, he, his wife, son and daughter were

shown the property by the company representative.

The plaintiff stated that on June 20, 2019, he made an initial payment of K100,000 from the FNB

account to the representatives of the defendant company, a Mr

Chisenga and Mirriam Chikotola, and a receipt was issued.

Mr Zulu stated that on June 21, 2019, the company acknowledged receipt of

the payment of K100,000.

He further stated that on July 8, 2019, he made the final payment of

K20, 000 towards the purchase of the property and another receipt was

issued.

Mr Zulu stated that on August 12, he was informed that the plot he had purchased was number one of Njolwe Village, Leopards Hill Frontage

one, Chongwe district.

The Plaintiff stated that on October 1, 2019 he made payments towards

surveyors fees to the company in the sum of K5,000.

However, when he asked the defendant to give him the property, they did not do so.

“The defendant told the plaintiff later that the original plot number

one Njolwe Village shown and accepted by the plaintiff has had

issues with a third party,” read the statement in part.

Mr Zulu stated that the company thereafter showed him other

alternative plots but were not suitable for the business he wanted to do.

He stated that the prior originality shown was on road frontage and

situated for the intended business.