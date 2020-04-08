Mwale Takes Convid-19 Awareness to Chipangali Constituency

Chipangali member of parliament Vincent Mwale has expressed concern that the outbreak of Coronavirus in neighbouring Malawi puts people who have settled along the border at high risk of contracting the disease.

Mr Mwale, who is also Housing and Infrastructure Minister, said his fears emanated from the fact that the peoples of the two countries engaged in various business activities without restrictions.

He was speaking when he held various awareness meetings in Chanje and Mkanda chiefdoms.

Mr Mwale advised the people to follow the precautionary measures put in place by the government aimed at preventing the further spread of COVID-19.

He also donated over 40 buckets and sanitizers that would be placed in villages along the Zambia/Malawi border.

Mr Mwale said COVID-19 was a deadly virus that had claimed over 60,000 lives across the world.