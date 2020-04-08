PRESS RELEASE: By Kaizar Zulu Following The Altercation With Hon. Chanda Mutale

Lusaka, 8th April, 2020.

Following The altercation which occurred at East Park Mall on 21 March 2020 involving myself and Hon. Chanda Mutale, Member of Parliament for Chitambo Constituency, I wish to state the following:

1. That I have met with Hon. Mutale and discussed the unfortunate incident that took place at the Chicago Bar and Restaurant. I regret the altercation between me and

my brother Hon. Mutale especially that the incident took place after we both took alcoholic beverages and were intoxicated.

2. We have taken counsel from friends and the leadership of the Zambia Police Command and I wish to announce that I have buried whatever differences I may have had with my brother and I intend to work with him in harmony.

3. Consequently, I wish to state that I inadvertently dragged the name of His Excellency, President Edgar Lungu, in the issue which was purely a private and personal altercation between me and Hon. Mutale.

4. That I misconstrued the alleged insults hurled at me by Hon. Mutale as if they were targeted at the Head of State when in fact not. This misrepresentation of what transpired is deeply regretted and I sincerely and unreservedly apologize to the President.

5. It is also my desire that my perceived differences with Hon. Mutale will be resolved privately and outside the confines of the Zambia Police as we belong to one political family of the Patriot Front (PF).

Issued By:

Kaizar Zulu.