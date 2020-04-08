PRESS RELEASE: President Lungu Wishes UK Prime Minister A Quick Recovery.

Lusaka, Tuesday, 7th April, 2020.

His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has wished the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson a quick recovery after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and is now admitted to Intensive Care Unit.

In a message to Mr. Johnson, the President says, “It is sad to hear of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s admission to the Intensive Care Unit after being diagnosed with Covid-19. My thoughts are with him, his family and the great people of the

United Kingdom.”

The Head of State has also extended his thoughts to all those who have lost loved ones from this disease and wished a quick recovery to all who are still battling to survive from it.

President Lungu says, “The widespread of Covid-19 is unfortunate and we all have to work together to defeat this pandemic by ensuring that our people comply with measures announced by World Health Organisation.”

