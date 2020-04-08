PRESS RELEASE: Zambia Police Service Receives Donation From The Muslim Community In Zambia.

7th April, 2020.

The Muslim Community in Zambia has donated assorted items to the Zambia Police Service to help the institution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the items donated are hand sanitizers, masks, gloves, hand washing stands with buckets, four wheelchairs and 20 x 25Kgs bags of mealie meal all worth K25,000.

Presenting the donation at Sikanze Police Hospital in Lusaka, the Muslim Social and Welfare Trust representative Suleman Patel said the Muslim Community in Zambia is committed to supplimenting government’s efforts in combating the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Mr. Patel urged the community to turn to God, the creator so that the condition we are in currently, changes into a better and conducive condition.

And receiving the donation, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kakoma Kanganja thanked the Muslim Community in Zambia for the gesture.

Mr. Kanganja said Zambia Police has not been left behind in the fight against COVID-19 as evidenced by the deployment of Police Officers in the four COVID-19 isolation centres in Lusaka namely the cross – border bus Quarantine deport in Makeni, the old Victoria Hospital, the University of Zambia great east road Campus and Heroes Stadium.

Mr. Kanganja reiterated his commitment of enforcing the Presidential directives on the closure of bars, casinos, gyms and other social gatherings saying police will ensure that they remain closed until the situation is brought under control. He added that police have been working round the clock to ensure adherence to the Presidential directive.

He however said undertaking the task has not been easy because most of police officers involved in the countrywide operations do not have necessary Personal Protective Equipment thereby exposing them to a high risk of being victims of Coronavirus infection.

He thanked the Muslim community for the generous donation extended to the Zambia Police describing the gesture as timely as it came at a time when the service was in great need of it.

“This has been intensified by foot and motorised patrols,” Mr. Kanganja said.

Issued By:

Public Relations Unit

Zambia Police Service.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.