PRESS RELEASE: ZASA Donates Food To Vulnerable Zambians In South Africa.

Pretoria, Wednesday 8th April, 2020.

The Association of Zambians in South Africa (ZASA) has distributed various food items to 55 Zambian families that have become food insecure resulting from the COVID 19 induced lockdown in that country.

Association President Ferdinand Simanya confirmed that food items were distributed to Zambian families in Kempton Park, Cape town, Durban, Newcastle and Pretoria.

He mentioned that about thirty -eight thousand rand has so far been raised through donations to the Zambian Solidarity Fund which was created to help Zambians in need.

Mr. Simanya said the number of food insecure families was expected to increase in the coming weeks as the lockdown progresses owing to the fact that some income generating activities have been disrupted.

He noted that about one hundred (100) Zambians living in South Africa together with other stakeholders and different Association groupings have made different donations of money and food items to help the vulnerable families.

Mr. Simanya said no cash will be given to families in need but that all donations will be done in form of food needs to ensure accountability.

He further mentioned that the food distribution exercise will be extended to other Zambian Families in different cities across the country.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti, who is also the Association’s Patron expressed happiness that Zambians have come together in solidarity to ensure that they helped vulnerable families.

He encouraged Zambians to continue making donations and caring for each other to ensure that no family was left behind.

South Africa has gone into a twenty one days lockdown from the 26th March expected to be reviewed on 16th April following the increasing numbers of people getting infected with Corona virus.

So far, about one thousand six hundred eighty six (1686) people are reported to be infected with the virus and about seven deaths recorded.

Issued By:

Mrs. Naomi Nyawali.

First Secretary Press and Public Relation

Zambia High Commission, South Africa

press@zambiapretoria.net

Approved By:

The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs.