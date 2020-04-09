IBA Cancels Prime TV Licence

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Has Suspended The Broadcasting License Of Prime Television With Immediate effect.

In a letter of cancellation to Prime Television Proprietor Gerald Shawa, IBA board secretary Josephine Mapoma mentioned that the action was in public interest.

“The independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Board has with immediate effect cancelled the broadcasting license of Prime TV in public interest,” she said.

“The cancellation is pursuant to Section 29 (1) (i) and (k) of the IBA (amendment) Act of 2010 which provides that the board may cancel a broadcasting license if: ‘the cancellation of the license is necessary in the interest of the public safety. Security, peace, welfare or good order. The board considers it appropriate in the circumstance of the case to do so.’ Please note that with this letter Prime Television is now void and should be surrendered to the authority.”

She added that the independent television was at liberty to appeal against the decision to the ministry of broadcasting and broadcasting services.

“However, the station is on liberty to appeal against the decision of the board to the Minister of Information and broadcasting services within 30 days. In accordance with Section 31 (1) of IBA amendment Act of 2010, Ms. Mapoma said.

