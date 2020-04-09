REFLECTION: Why Is Elias Munshya Upset With Dr. Chitalu Chilufya And Ms. Dora Siliya?

It’s because, like most UPND cadres, he feeds on negative energy about Zambia. So when something good is said about the country, to him it means chances of his party forming government get diminished. Toxic opposition politics emanates from this archaic mentality. So what exactly has this minion said?

“The two government ministers, based on their performance when announcing the COVID-19 deaths, seem to have acted so well for the camera that some of our people think that they are a couple made from heaven. I do not think heaven, but perhaps hell. I am a Pentecostal after all. How we elevate thieves and celebrate them, shows partly our lack of seriousness as a people regarding values that we want to see in our leaders, or our future leaders,” read, in part, his Facebook post.

People like Elias Munshya must be reminded that they are behind Hakainde Hichilema’s failure to form government because at the end of the day, they repel the vital votes they need. They have reduced UPND to a tribal cult party making it very clear that the grand purpose of the party is to make Hakainde Hichilema Republic of Zambia President and at any cost, as opposed to seeing a developed Zambia.

Politics should not be a self preservation tool but a vehicle for development and it’s very clear that Elias Munshya and his fellow enemies of the state do not understand this simple fact. This is another reason I remain a strong advocate for a new governance system that must not leave room for toxic voices to flood mass media. Rwanda is not far for us to learn the difference between politicking and talking development.

What we need is democracy and not toxic multiparty politics. Democracy simply means people participating in the important societal decisions which affect their lives. Since in the actual setup, each individual cannot meaningfully participate in decisions for the whole, it has come to mean decision making by “representatives”, who are said to decide and act on behalf of the people.

What we have witnessed in Zambia is not democracy at all since representatives of the people no longer represent the constituents but the party leadership. This is why the Western idea of the necessity of “multiparty elections” for other nations remains an oligarchic myth. It leads people to believe they have choice in political decisions and thereby maintains the political status quo.

Democracy as the possibility of the people making collective decisions for their common good is something that cannot be taught or imposed from the outside. The enormous popularity of the Cuban revolution in the face of outside interference and economic isolation, in my opinion, suggests that this approach of a non-partisan people power electoral system may be the best for economic development in the Third World.

There is no campaigning in Cuba, candidates do not promote themselves and money is not a factor in their election or decision making. Their biographies, including photos, education, work experience and other relevant matters are posted conspicuously throughout their permanent, unchanging residential districts for months before the elections.

In the Cuban view, freedom is the participation in power by the people and it should make a lot of sense to all of us who value cooperation and consensus because it promotes integration and equality among people and a strong sense of community based on good education of all and public control of mass media.

There is nothing good that can come out of the toxic politics of the likes of Elias Munshya and his bitter UPND cadres. Let’s not be lazy. We must go to a round table with thinking heads and devise a democracy that can work for us. Democracy does not have to be multiparty politics which we all know is conducive to regional and special interest manipulation.

Mpandashalo Evans Mwewa

